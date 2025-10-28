Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) Receives $4.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. BNP Paribas raised Telefonica to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Telefonica Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Telefonica had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

