Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

IFCZF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intact Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday.

Shares of IFCZF opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $256.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.00.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

