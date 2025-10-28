Head-To-Head Survey: Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) vs. Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) and Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brenntag and Air Liquide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 2 6 0 0 1.75 Air Liquide 0 3 1 1 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Brenntag presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. Given Brenntag’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brenntag is more favorable than Air Liquide.

Brenntag has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Liquide has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brenntag pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and Air Liquide”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $17.57 billion 0.47 $580.22 million $0.64 17.88 Air Liquide $29.28 billion 3.97 $3.58 billion N/A N/A

Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Brenntag.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Air Liquide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 2.62% 9.19% 3.69% Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Air Liquide beats Brenntag on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition and deep technology. This segment also invests in and operates biomethane production units; designs hydrogen refueling stations; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

