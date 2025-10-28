Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 386,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,556. This represents a 96.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 8,346,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $75,114,531.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,544,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,902,264. This represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,346,059 shares of company stock worth $255,114,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

