14,164 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 579.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $82,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 461.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

