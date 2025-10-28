CubeSmart (CUBE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $282.5680 million for the quarter. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.96. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

