Contrasting Whitehawk Therapeutics (WHWK) and Its Peers

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) is one of 450 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Whitehawk Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Whitehawk Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Whitehawk Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitehawk Therapeutics 99.42% -75.99% -68.57% Whitehawk Therapeutics Competitors -2,625.49% -359.63% -43.39%

Volatility & Risk

Whitehawk Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitehawk Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 10.34, indicating that their average stock price is 934% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Whitehawk Therapeutics $25.98 million -$63.69 million -40.33 Whitehawk Therapeutics Competitors $439.37 million -$68.89 million -9.09

This table compares Whitehawk Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Whitehawk Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Whitehawk Therapeutics. Whitehawk Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Whitehawk Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Whitehawk Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Whitehawk Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitehawk Therapeutics 1 1 0 0 1.50 Whitehawk Therapeutics Competitors 4790 9961 15995 370 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.12%. Given Whitehawk Therapeutics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitehawk Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Whitehawk Therapeutics rivals beat Whitehawk Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehawk Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehawk Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.