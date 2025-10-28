First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 253 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWR opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

