AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 542.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

LON:AJB opened at GBX 552 on Tuesday. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 355.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 578.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 37,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 543, for a total value of £205,927.32. Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill purchased 85,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 513 per share, for a total transaction of £436,050. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

