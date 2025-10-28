Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $171,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 107,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

