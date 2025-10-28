Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,386 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $219.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.78. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.