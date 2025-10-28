Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $444.82 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $486.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.00.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

