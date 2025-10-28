Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 2,164 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,133.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

