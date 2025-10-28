Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMW Stock Position Increased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 170,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 414,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 110,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

