Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,983 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $SJT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.38% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 467.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 61,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 336,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 206,780 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,955,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 78,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

