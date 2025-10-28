Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,941,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.95% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $220,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.19. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.52.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.