Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,855 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 756,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.