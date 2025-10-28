Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.76% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,486,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Summit Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

