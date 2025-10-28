Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF $MORT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 249,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.87% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,366,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 468,470 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 683,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $337.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.