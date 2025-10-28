Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI opened at $337.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $337.70. The company has a market capitalization of $562.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

