Solstein Capital LLC Increases Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,214,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,664.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,561.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,685.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.