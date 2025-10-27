American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after buying an additional 1,077,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,317.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 558,228 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,093,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $122.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

