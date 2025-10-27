Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Stake Lessened by MilWealth Group LLC

MilWealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of MilWealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MilWealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $25,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 151,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 575,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 574,714 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after acquiring an additional 277,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,616,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,075,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGP stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.6601 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

