603 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $622.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $604.92 and a 200-day moving average of $567.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $623.79. The company has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
