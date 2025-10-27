Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,545,000 after purchasing an additional 137,896 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,307,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.6481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

