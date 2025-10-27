American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Has $4.59 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,355,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,638,000 after acquiring an additional 327,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,407,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,755,000 after acquiring an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,551,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 294,023 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB opened at $67.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $67.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

