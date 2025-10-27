Contrasting Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) & Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC)

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Lovesac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Brand House Collective alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Brand House Collective and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -7.56% N/A -10.22% Lovesac 1.87% 6.35% 2.57%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Brand House Collective has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brand House Collective and Lovesac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 1 0 0 1 2.50 Lovesac 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lovesac has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.67%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Brand House Collective.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brand House Collective and Lovesac”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $420.61 million 0.08 -$23.13 million ($1.52) -1.02 Lovesac $680.63 million 0.32 $11.56 million $0.63 23.73

Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lovesac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lovesac beats Brand House Collective on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand House Collective

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Brand House Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand House Collective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.