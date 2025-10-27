28,901 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 138,043.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 240,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 74.2% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,888,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 804,422 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.6% in the second quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 990,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 110,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 175,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $16.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

