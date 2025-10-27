Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 472.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $31.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $606.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

