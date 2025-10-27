Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 404 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $106,745,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,302,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 970,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 783,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,762,000 after acquiring an additional 753,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

