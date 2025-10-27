Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $175.8230 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

SUPN stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $315,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,933.82. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Dec sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $524,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,434.54. The trade was a 90.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,741 shares of company stock worth $16,390,592. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,614,000 after buying an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 799,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 278,575 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $21,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 472,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

