Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Novavax Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.52 on Monday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. The company had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Novavax’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

