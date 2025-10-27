Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,659,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,382 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,426,316,000 after buying an additional 168,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after buying an additional 115,463 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,816,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $573.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

