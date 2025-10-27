MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7%

MET stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.