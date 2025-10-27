First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.88 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCF opened at $16.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

In other news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $37,208.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,863.34. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Mccuen bought 2,826 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,901.07. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $112,544. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,250.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

