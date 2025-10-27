Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,285.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

