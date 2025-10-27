Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the sale, the vice president owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

