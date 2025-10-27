Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $350.22 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.27.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,110 shares of company stock valued at $60,778,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

