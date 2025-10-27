Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.55 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $772.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $751.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

