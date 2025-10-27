Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $169.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

