Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,980,251,000 after buying an additional 239,483 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,219,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $292.00 to $262.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $234.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.09 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

