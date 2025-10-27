Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,842,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 327,505 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 589,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 578,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 197,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $539.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -132.17%.

CTO Realty Growth announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTO. Jones Trading reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 634,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,879.86. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $147,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

