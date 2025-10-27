Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AQST. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Lifesci Capital raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cassie Jung sold 67,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $473,700.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 240,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,804.71. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Barber sold 91,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $550,798.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 923,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,282.90. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,203. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 78.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

