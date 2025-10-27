Annexon’s (ANNX) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Annexon Stock Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $3.21 on Friday. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 381,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

