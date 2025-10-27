MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 8.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 336.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 21.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.70.

MSCI stock opened at $542.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

