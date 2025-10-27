Apollomics’ (APLM) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Apollomics Trading Down 18.5%

Apollomics stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

