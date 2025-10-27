Apollomics’ (APLM) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
Apollomics Trading Down 18.5%
Apollomics stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.
About Apollomics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apollomics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- PulteGroup Is Down But Not Out—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cleveland-Cliffs Breaks to New Highs on Earnings, More Upside?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Landstar the Next Big Winner in Transportation Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.