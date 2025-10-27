Delta Investment Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 547.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:VRT opened at $185.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $188.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

