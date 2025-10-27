Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,363,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,774 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $326,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

