Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 70,871 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 90,470 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 62,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,054,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

