Brookwood Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Brookwood Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,682 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.8% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

LGOV opened at $22.18 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $663.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11,636.94 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -49,317.94%.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

